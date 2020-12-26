Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Gregorio Martinez and Blanca Rodriguez, Bourbonnais, boy, Matteo Alonso, Dec. 7, fifth child.
Madison Clatterbuck, Martinton, boy, Anthony Carter, Dec. 8, first child.
Landon and Lindsay Miller, Bradley, boy, Lincoln Chet, Dec. 9, second child.
Dajuan Smith and Kiley Mullady, Bradley, girl, Zanayia Shenea, Dec. 9, first child.
Marcel Norwood and Olivia Ellis, Kankakee, girl, Mariona Constance, Dec. 9, first child.
Jeffrey and Ashley Ward, Watseka, boy, Hudson Jack, Dec. 11, second child.
Neil and Megan Manning, Kankakee, girl, Ella Marie, Dec. 11, second child.
Alex Martinez and Kelsie Seina, Kankakee, boy, Axel James Wilder, Dec. 11, second child.
Brandon Dawson and Mary Jo Thompson, Bradley, girl, Charleston Neriah, Dec. 11, third child.
Eric Vela and Kimberly Smith, Kankakee, boy, Hudson Troy, Dec. 11, second child.
Michael and Lindsey Coffey, Bourbonnais, girl, Lena Joy, Dec. 11, second child.
Joshua Staples and Holly Regnier, Bradley, girl, Kalli Jaynn, Dec. 11, third child.
Scott and Elise Styck, Kankakee, boy, Easton Daniel, Dec. 12, fourth child.
Brent and Brieanne Smith, Kankakee, boy, Miles Elliot, Dec. 12, third child.
Chantil Henley, Kankakee, girl, Jahnai Rylie, Dec. 12, second child.
PJ and Bridgett McCullough, Kankakee, girl, Finley Marie, Dec. 12, fourth child.
Matthew and Darian Hills, Cabery, boy, Asher Russell, Dec. 13, second child.
Damien and Taylor Williams, Bourbonnais, girl, Milani Kay, Dec. 14, third child.
