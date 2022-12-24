Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Ron and Miranda Gebo, Kankakee, boy, Abel Reign, Dec. 8, fourth child.
Damon Wirtz and Brooke Berger, Kankakee, boy, Asher Joseph, Dec. 8, first child.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow expected primarily in open and rural areas. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet Harbor IL to Gary IN. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet Harbor IL to Gary IN. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Ron and Miranda Gebo, Kankakee, boy, Abel Reign, Dec. 8, fourth child.
Damon Wirtz and Brooke Berger, Kankakee, boy, Asher Joseph, Dec. 8, first child.
Manuel Ponce and Lynzee Quade, Kankakee, boy, Leonardo Victor, Dec. 9, first child.
Latise Miller, Kankakee, girl, Legacy Larray, Dec. 9, third child.
Byron and Jodie Cordova, Bourbonnais, girl, Nayeli Narcisa, Dec. 9, third child.
Austin and Sarah Schoth, St. Anne, Girl, Gracelyn Marie, Dec. 10, first child.
Jordan and Tara Provost, Bourbonnais, Boy, Peter Allen, Dec. 11, fifth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Cory and Kelly Felts, Grant Park, boy, Jameson Joseph, Dec. 5, third child.
Jacob Minor and Missy Routson, Kankakee, girl, Brooklyn Jayde, Dec. 5, second child.
Matt and Alicia Asebedo, Bourbonnais, girl, Vera Jane, Dec. 6, second child.
Ismael Eguren and Ana Cadena, Kankakee, boy, Ismael, Dec. 6, second child.
Joshua James and Melissa Navarro, Manteno, boy, Dominic Joseph, Dec. 7, first child.
Jesus Rodriguez and Ivette Flores, Kankakee, girl, Valeria, Dec. 7, third child.
Andrew and Ashley Seyden, Bourbonnais, girl, Harper Marie, Dec. 8, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Harwood.
Carlos Cordova and Angelina Rapier, Kankakee, girl, Ivey Amelia, Dec. 8, second child.
Austin Cooper and Reagan Trevino, Clifton, boy, Reid James, Dec. 9, second child.
William and Elizabeth Unruh, Bourbonnais, girl, Linnea Rose, Dec. 11, first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth Healy.
Isaiah and Amber Mathew, Clifton, girl, Paisley Jean, Dec. 12, second child.
Bradley Doney and Morgan Johnson, Bourbonnais, boy, Wayland Jace, Dec. 12.
Austin and Rachel Denault, Bradley, girl, Lily Claire, Dec. 12, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Fritz.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.