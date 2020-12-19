AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Reggie Teague and Marquiah Edwards, Kankakee, girl, Phoenix Amora, Dec. 7, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Robert Williams and Nichole Kesteloot, Kankakee, boy, Adam Michael, Dec. 1, second child.
Eric Sampognaro and Heather Barr, Bourbonnais, boy, Anthony Joseph, Dec. 1, fourth child.
Antonio Ramirez and Maria Barbosa, Kankakee, girl, Dayana Guadalupe, Dec. 1.
Charles Johnson II and Maribel Rodriguez, Kankakee, boy, Amir Xavier Lee, Dec. 1, third child.
Christopher and Jessica Stewart, Pontiac, girl, Brinley Ann, Dec. 2, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Mercer.
Adrian and Torie Haut, Momence, boy, Isaac James, Dec. 2, first child. The mother is the former Torie Graves.
Jeramie Mook and Meghan Foltz, Kankakee, girl, Demi June, Dec. 4, second child.
Tiffany Saulsberry, Kankakee, girl, Trinity Chanel, Dec. 4, fourth child.
Brian Aleman and Diana Mendez, Grant Park, boy, Leo Joseph, Dec. 4, first child.
