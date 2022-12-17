Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Ben and Shelby Zwolinski, Morris, boy, Eli Keith, Nov. 30, first child.
Joe and Meghan Blanchette, Manteno, girl, Beatrice Kathleen, Dec. 2, first child.
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Ben and Shelby Zwolinski, Morris, boy, Eli Keith, Nov. 30, first child.
Joe and Meghan Blanchette, Manteno, girl, Beatrice Kathleen, Dec. 2, first child.
Jonnyve and Mikayla Jimenez, Bourbonnais, girl, Sophia Versa Yanira, Dec. 2, second child.
Charles Clevenger and Ashley Panfil, Kankakee, girl, Luna James, Dec. 3, fifth child.
Jesse and Hollie Erickson, Kankakee, boy, Bedford Alistair, Dec. 5, second child.
Scott and Elise Styck, Kankakee, girl, Brynn Noelle, Dec. 6, fifth child.
Darren Johnson and Marissa Hart, Kankakee, boy, Tank Drew-Lee, Dec. 6, second child.
Jacob and Kayla Lowey, Bonfield, boy, Riggins Lee, Dec. 6, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Isaiah Smith and Imani Maxwell, Kankakee, girl, Enai, Nov. 28, first child.
Armonde Bonaparte Sr. and Alexis Christon, Kankakee, boy, Armonde Jr., Nov. 28.
Ahmed Ismail and Yasmeen Ibrahim, Kankakee, boy, Nuh, Nov. 29, first child.
Devon McCaster and Michelle Hill, Kankakee, boy, Zayah Rayland, Nov. 30.
Nicholas Morales and Cierra Buchanan, Woodland, boy, Westin, Dec. 1, second child.
Christian Morse and Amanda Walters, Bourbonnais, girl, Emory Alexandria, Dec. 1, second child.
Devin Grundell and Ashlynn Zickefoose, Bourbonnais, girl, Corey Mae, Dec. 1, first child.
Casey Schwartz and Katlyn Schreiber, Kankakee, girl, Charlotte Lynn, Dec. 1, third child.
Dustin and Jennifer Rennewanz, Bourbonnais, boy, Bryson Robert, Dec. 1, second child.
Brandon Wasowicz and Makenna Meeker, Kankakee, girl, Alley Darlene, Dec. 2, first child.
Harold Williams Jr. and Katera Brooks, Kankakee, boy, JaQuam Daniel, Dec. 1, mother’s fourth child and father’s second child.
Kassidy Castillo, Kankakee, girl, Madisynn Elizabeth, Dec. 2, second child.
Jonathan and Rachel Grezlovski, Bourbonnais, girl, Rebecca Jane, Dec. 3, first child. The mother is the former Rachel LeSage.
Ryan Ficca and Eryn Embry, Kankakee, boy, Isaac Lea-Devaul, Dec. 4, first child.
Deshawn Lewis and France Black, Kankakee, girl, Tabora Jhonae, Dec. 4, first child.
Alex Piquet and Haley Chiquet, Monee, girl, Ava Rayne, Dec. 5, second child.
