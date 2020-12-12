AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Bailey Mason, Bradley, boy, Noah Alexander, Nov. 23, second child.
Clay Gonzalez and Baileigh LaFine, Bourbonnais, boy, Xavier Joseph, Nov. 23, second child.
Hector Gonzalez and Annabelle Sikma, Bourbonnais, girl, Remmy Maria, Nov. 28, first child.
Mark Crane and Morgan Kennedy, Bourbonnais, girl, Mila Maxine, Nov. 29, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Nick and Jennifer Outerbridge, Bourbonnais, girl, Gracelynn Rose, Nov. 23, fourth child.
Myron Sr. and Brenique Harris, Chicago, boy, Myron Brice Jr. Nov. 23, second child.
Chase and Marissa Hubert, Kankakee, girl, Braelyn Marie, Nov. 24, first child. The mother is the former Marissa Hart.
Kwame’ Robinson and Shakariah Ruffin, Kankakee, girl, Adari Winter-Rose, Nov. 24, second child.
Jerrion Stallings and Briyana Brown, Kankakee, girl, Ma’kinzy Marie, Nov. 24, second child.
Antwon Magee and Saporia Johnson, Kankakee, boy, Arnell Latrail, Nov. 25, sixth child.
Myzekiel Taylor and Andrea Glenn, Kankakee, girl, Ah’Veah Lailani Myzelle Za’Nique, Nov. 27, second child.
Lewis and Danielle Bone, Bradley, boy, Asher John, Nov. 27, second child.
Kyle Lagace and Nicole Hutson, Kankakee, boy, Tucker Owen, Nov. 29, first child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!