Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Monique Anderson, Joliet, boy, Micah Amias, Nov. 23, first child.
Eric Dughetti and Mykalek Leach, Momence, girl, Logan Harley, Nov. 24, first child.
Stephon Pleasant and Kenya Brewster, Bradley, boy, Zhaire Kamari, Nov. 27, first child.
Kiwana Bills, Kankakee, boy, Makoa Theorplus, Nov. 28, first child.
Drew and Christy Likins, Friendswood, Texas, boy, Caden Andrew, Nov. 29, second child.
Mark Weidner and Jessica Manzella, Herscher, boy, Jaxson Richard, Nov. 29, third child.
Westin Freehill and Megan Robinson, Watseka, boy, Parker Stephen, Nov. 29, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Adrian Escobedo and Maria Zamora, Momence, boy, Asta Ezekiel, Nov. 21, first child.
Garrett and Christine Miller, Onarga, boy, Everett Jayce, Nov. 22, third child.
Bradley and Tammy Ducat, Monee, boy, Ellis Wayne, Nov. 22, first child. The mother is the former Tammy Priola.
Dennis Koger and Jaylen Daniel, Momence, girl, Indie Jo Noelle, Nov. 23, fourth child.
Caden and Hannah May, St. Anne, girl, Alayna Christine, Nov. 23, first child.
James E. Weakley and Allison R. Hoy, Bourbonnais, boy, Griffin Adam, Nov. 23.
Devon Goad and Ashley Potoski, Bourbonnais, boy, Devin Jacob, Nov. 23.
Joseph Loy Malone and Elizabeth Robles Jaimes, Kankakee, girl, Miah Marie, Nov. 25; mother’s fifth child and father’s first child.
Michael and Nicole Rodriguez, Peotone, boy, Mylo Melecio, Nov. 26, second child.
Cody and Lee Wheeler, Kankakee, boy, Zion Isaiah Mekai, Nov. 24, second child.
Pierre Henderson and Alondra Cozart, Kankakee, girl, Norah Christine, Nov. 27, third child.
