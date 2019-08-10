Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Stedmen Kelly and Alison Ceja, Bourbonnais, boy, Israel, July 22, fourth child.
Kameron Smith and Alyssa Blackburn, Bradley, girl, Josie Madelyn, July 23, third child.
KaSaun Meyers and Tiffany Spence, Kankakee, girl, Zuri B’Ankha, July 23, second child.
Daniel and Aimy Arnold, Braidwood, boy, Devin Christopher, July 23, third child.
Everardo Ocampo and Maritza Blano, Kankakee, girl, Mia Juliet, July 24, third child.
David Workman and Carmon Hoffman, Momence, boy, Theodore Brian, July 24, first child.
Nick and Emily Zabel, Watseka, boy, Graham Everett, July 24, second child.
William and Robin Phelps Jr., Peotone, girl, Skylar Ann, July 24, third child.
Brandon and Valerie Duby, Gilman, girl, Taytum June, July 24, second child.
Trevor and Katelyn Alcorn, Herscher, girl, Zita Maria Irene, July 24, third child.
Rob and Katie Lamont, Bourbonnais, girl, Aria Kate, July 24, third child.
Crystal Stainback, Milford, boy, Brycen Jerry Scott, July 24, second child.
Tevin Stuckey and Meshell Terry, Kankakee, girl, Heavenly Royalty Madison, July 24, third child.
Noe Serna and Ana Gallegos, Bradley, boy, Dylan, July 25, fourth child.
Jeremy Hollis Sr. and Nivea Wills, Kankakee, boy, Jeremy Juvon Jr., July 25, first child.
Jacob Makkay and Mallory Green, St. Anne, boy, Kamdyn Alan, July 26, first child.
Sergio Antonio Camargo Vega and Maria Medina, Kankakee, boy, Juan Carlos, July 27, first child.
Dylan and Rebekah Moore, Cullom, boy, Mason Scott, July 26, first child. The mother is the former Rebekah Foltz.
Anton Tovo and Breanna Boothe, Kankakee, boy, Anton Ray, July 28, first child.
Devon and Lauren Gross, Limestone, boy, Westin Phillip, July 29, second child.
Michelle Connors, Bourbonnais, boy, Liam Michael, July 29, first child.
Devion Love and Teryn Jackson, girl, Honesty Kahlani, July 29, third child.
Anthony and Kelsey Quaresima, Kankakee, girl, Francesca Isabella, July 29, first child. The mother is the former Kelsey Strong.
