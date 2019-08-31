Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Mark Smith and Roberta Riordan, Minooka, boy, Wyatt Liam Michael, Aug. 8, first child.
Noah and Samantha Posthumus, Bourbonnais, boy, Atticus Richard, Aug. 13, first child.
Kyle and Sara Lemner, Bourbonnais, Girl, Olivia Mae, Aug. 14, first child.
Nathan and Teresa Browning, Bourbonnais, boy, Olen John, Aug. 15, fourth child.
Salvador and Krystal Ramirez, St. Anne, boy, Salvador Scott, Aug. 18, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Michael Vellavance and Amanda Toepfer, Grant Park, boy, Greyso Joseph Allen. Aug. 6, third child.
Erica Lambert, Bradley, boy, Fabian Robert, Aug. 18.
Karl Szesny and Josslyn McKenna, New Lenox, girl, Gracey Ann, Aug. 19, second child.
Ryan Vlk and Nicole Nemeth, Kankakee, girl, Pavlina Anne, Aug. 19, first child.
Willie Smith and Jasmyne Baker, Kankakee, girl, Serenity Skye, Aug. 20.
Chad and Christin Hoffner, Manteno, girl, Kylie Marie, Aug. 21, second child.
Nicholas Morales and Cierra Buchanan, Woodland, girl, Kade Marie, Aug. 21, first child.
Anthony Senor and Jordann Bradley, Bradley, girl, Cora Sue Rose, Aug. 21, third child.
Kaylee Arseneau, Ashkum, boy, Peyton Paul, Aug. 21, first child.
Robert and Rebecca Barnes, Kankakee, girl, Emma Jean, Aug. 21, second child.
Christopher and Jessica Norman, Manteno, boy, Caiden and girl Annabelle, Aug. 21. Second and third children.
Mathew Burton and Khristine Berdebes, Kankakee, boy, Beau Michael, Aug. 21, first child.
Anthony Passini and Melodia Mazzamuto, Bourbonnais, girl, Myla Grace, Aug. 21, first child.
Jon LaMie and Rebecca Sanchez, Milford, boy, Atticus Roman, Aug. 22, third child.
Nathan Coggins and Sara Gross, Clifton, boy, Ronald Charles, Aug. 23, first child.
Justin Giaudrone and Melissa Hannum, Bradley, boy, Anthony Edward, Aug. 23, first child.
Brandon and Breanna Bird, Bourbonnais, girl, Tinlee Nicole, Aug. 23, third child.
Jose Fernando Guerro Hernandez and Mariana Duran Torres, Bradley, girl, Paloma Yazmin, Aug. 23, first child.
Josh and Annalise Solheim, Kankakee, girl, Audrey Kristan, Aug. 24, second child.
Erica Hartman, Momence, boy, Haven Lee Joseph, Aug. 24, second child.
Anthony Bird and Lauren Nicholson, Bourbonnais, boy, Lachlan John, Aug. 24, third child.
Emily Waszak, Kankakee, boy, Nolan Edward, Aug. 25, first child.
Garrett and Ashli Harrison, Clifton, girl, Payton Noelle, Aug. 26, third child.
