Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Stephen Olivarri and McKenna Jones, Bradley, boy, Jasper Dean, July 16, first child.
Chelsea and Evelyn Hoogland, Beecher, girl, Faelynn Anne, July 18, third child.
Minardo Diaz and Maria Munoz, Kankakee, boy, Andre’, July 19, first child.
Jose and Alma Martinez, Gilman, boy, Xavier Jose, July 24, second child.
Terrance Wooten and Sherry Sandifer, Manteno, boy, Tyree DeShawn, July 25, third child.
Nicholas Holstein and Cini Bretzlaff-Holstein, Kankakee, girl, Ferne Elizabeth Marie, July 28, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Zachary and Rebecca Rieken, Manteno, boy, Ryker Jax, July 12, first child. The mother is the former Rebecca Pijus.
Adan Nunez and Beatriz Gonzalez, Kankakee, boy, Francisco Alfonso, July 15, third child.
Dan and Jennifer Lahners, Bourbonnais, girl, Emily Lauren, July 15, second child.
Jose Moreno Perez and Roseanna Albright, Watseka, boy, Issac Jose, July 16, first child.
Julio Martinez and Maria Andrade, Kankakee, boy, Julio Josiah, July 16, third child.
Grant and Caley Forkenbrock, Ashkum, boy, Kane Andrew, July 17, second child.
Elviz Munoz and Brianna White-Hayes, Kankakee, girl, Linnea Jade, July 17, second child.
Lucas Sorensen and Shelby Marrier, Chebanse, boy, Lane Matthew, July 18, second child.
Tyler Werner and Samantha Raimondo, Kankakee, boy, Rick Jeffrey, July 18, first child.
Blake and Amy (Kate) Spencer, Kankakee, girl, Molly Kathryn, July 18, first child. The mother is the former Amy Wetmore.
Theodore Garman and Lakisha Brown, Bradley, boy, Samuel Asante’, July 18, third child.
Joe Heeg and Kimberly Reiniche, Ashkum, girl, Lillian Emily, July 18.
Michael and Ashley Niedrich, Bourbonnais, girl, MiaBella Marie, July 19, second child.
Jacob and Jessica Jackson, St Anne, boy, Waylon Scott, July 19, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Rayburn.
Tiffany Miller, Woodland, boy, Charles Edward Lee, July 19, second child.
Anthony Thomas and Tenisha Johnson, Bourbonnais, girl, Abello, July 20, second child.
Lucas and Aimee Oswald, Kankakee, boy, Walker Henry, July 20, third child.
Kevin and Culise Logan, Kankakee, girl, Kalise Danae, July 20, seventh child.
Darrell Collins and Kaitlyn Conley, Watseka, girl, Kenna Ruby-Rose, July 22, first child.
Dwante Smith and Caniya Anderson, Kankakee, girl, Majest’y Dior, July 22, second child.
