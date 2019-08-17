Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Aaron and Ashley Weakley, Manteno, boy, Arlo Kent, July 29, third child.
Josh and Heather Stauffenberg, Manteno, girl, Charlotte Jo, July 29, third child.
Jon and Hallie Smith, Kankakee, boy, Raymond Patrick, Aug. 1, first child.
Jordan McGrath and Macy Goselin, Kankakee, girl, Charlotte Anne, Aug. 1, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Daniel Hilson and Londyn McNeal, Kankakee, boy, Lexdon Marshall, July 29, second child.
Darrin Hayes Jr. and Mercedes Croom, Manteno, boy, Darrin Louis III, July 30, first child.
Bradley and Kare Offill, Bradley, boy, Leeland William, July 30, second child.
Precious Lamb, Kankakee, boy, Emperor Ideal, July 30, third child.
Benjamin and Michelle O’Connor, Kankakee, boy, Oliver James, July 31, third child.
Xavier Miller and Michelle Wiatrolik, Kankakee, boy, Max Leonard, July 31, first child.
Kamisha Stokes, Kankakee, girl, Kamri Ja’dore, July 31, first child.
Lisa Houdek, Wilmington, boy, Maddox James, Aug. 2, second child.
Calvin and Jessica Rink, boy, Myles Douglas, Aug. 2, second child.
Timothy White and Amber Stout, Beecher, boy, Tibias Levi, Aug. 2, fourth child.
Patrick and Holly Krone, Kankakee, girl, Magdalen Mae, Aug. 2, third child.
Nicolas Chaca and Esperanza Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Tadeo, Aug. 2, third child.
John and Abigail Hall III, Momence, girl, Evangeline Ella, Aug. 3, first child.
Danny Calbert and Ardayah Robinson, Kankakee, girl, Alaina Naveyah, Aug. 5, third child.
Brandon Post and Miranda Guynn, Kankakee, girl, Kinsley Faye, Aug. 6, first child.
