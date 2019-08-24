Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Emanuel Rodgers and Brittany Hill, Kankakee, boy, Da’Mari, Aug. 6.
Travis and Megan Leigner, Bradley, boy, Reid Scott, Aug. 6, third child.
Nicholiss and Melissa Robinson, Bourbonnais, boy, Nolan Scott, Aug. 6, first child. The mother is the former Melissa Anderson.
Carl and Sharon Brown, Bradley, boy, Carl Anthony, Aug. 7, fourth child.
Benito and Barbara Cruz, Kankakee, girl, Cataleya, Aug. 7, first child. The mother is the former Barbara Agostini.
Scott and Elizabeth Gerdez, Bradley, girl, Cora Catherine, Aug. 7, second child.
Lamare and Angel Hampton, Kankakee, girl, Chloe Annette, Aug. 7, fourth child.
Anthony Dina and Alicia Cappellano, Watseka, girl, Emma’lynn Gracelee, Aug. 7, first child.
Malcolm Murray and Trevia Marshall, Bourbonnais, boy, Michael Rashad, Aug. 8, second child.
Charles and Laura Fitzpatrick, Manteno, boy, Collin Charles, Aug. 8, second child.
Gabrielle Lawrence, Kankakee, girl, Miyonna Marie Lashaey, Aug. 9, second child.
Charlie Rasmussen and Brittany Mather, Kankakee, girl, Yanessia Lee, Aug. 9, first child.
Shawntaile Dorsey, Kankakee, boy, Milan Robert J, Aug. 9, fourth child.
Nicholas and Ashley Hansen, Kankakee, girl, Lennon Marie, Aug. 10, second child.
Logan Trkulja and Erin Tennant, Bradley, boy, Leonard James, Aug. 12, third child.
Tamekia Ward, Kankakee, girl, Layla Amora, Aug. 12, third child.
Alex Piquet and Haley Chiquet, Monee, girl, Aleyah Lynn, Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!