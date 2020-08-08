AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Joshua and Kara Taylor, Bourbonnais, boy, Krew Jamieson, July 18, third child.
Zack and Jessica Stone, Bradley, girl, Ellie Annabelle, July 24, second child.
Jaysen and Tricia Peterson, Chebanse, boy, Samuel Vincent, July 28, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Kyle and Natalie Moser, Chebanse, boy, Liam James, July 19, first child. The mother is the former Natalie Rose.
Kenneth Deno and Mendy Williamson, Sheldon, girl, Tenley Jo, July 20, second child.
Sebastian Gamez and Sybria Ervin, Kankakee, girl, Silaya Oliva, July 20, first child.
Devin Shires and Taylor Harris, Herscher, twin girls, Sophia Jean and Amelia Diane, July 21, first and second children.
Quinton Courtney and Haley Lutes, Bradley, boy, Easton Alan, July 21, first child.
Trenton Harrison Jr. and Kaylee Bishop, Bourbonnais, boy, Trenton Rochaud III, July 22, first child.
Stephen and Katherine Brumitt, Bradley, boy, James Rodney, July 22, first child. The mother is the former Katherine Kula.
Kyle and Crystal Keelan, Bourbonnais, boy, Holden Cedric, July 23, second child.
Jesse Hertel and Blanca Jimenez Cruz, Onarga, girl, Milah Rose, July 25, first child.
Brianna Jones, Watseka, girl, Penelope Rose, July 26, second child.
Jason Regino and Eleni Tsigolis, Beecher, girl, Charlotte Mary, July 27, second child.
Taylor Garcia, Bourbonnais, girl, Alayna Rose, July 27, first child.
