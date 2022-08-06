Birth announcements: Aug. 6, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, KankakeeRaymond and Camilla Moore, Bourbonnais, girl, Camille Rose, July 19, third child.Travis Perez and Erika Homan Lemay, Bourbonnais, boy, Adrion Alexander, July 21, third child.Karl and Beth Monehan, Manteno, girl, Mia Josephine, July 21, fourth child.Austin Geldersma and Kelsey Vanwert, Danforth, boy, Luka Vaughn, July 21, first child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeKaiser Foreman and Jasmine Guerrero, Kankakee, boy, Kaiser David Jr., July 19, first child.Bert and Jessica Gibson, Manteno, boy, Brayden Allen, July 20, second child. L’Dasha Butler, Kankakee, girl, Islynn, July 20, third child.Mike Freeman and Hillary Luna, Bourbonnais, girl, Renee Paige, July 20.Brett Short and Kayla Rogers, Watseka, boy, Easton Wayne, July 21.Kallie Coyne, Kankakee, girl, Blakelee Grace, July 22, second child.Julio Medina and Angelicah Garcia, Kankakee, boy, Elias Lyn, July 23, fifth child.Anthony Arebalo and Olivia Puente, Bradley, girl, Natalie Ember, July 24, second child.Ke’Sean Allen and Sydney Clark, Bradley, boy, Ke’Sean Jarrell Jr., July 24, first child.Thomas and Robyn Cannon, Kankakee, boy, Tyahr Diondray Will, July 25, fourth child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: This must be the place Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: This must be the place Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: July 30, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 30, 2022