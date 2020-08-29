AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Laura Chavez, Bourbonnais, boy, Marik John, Aug. 12, first child.
Trevor and Sarah Delgado, Bourbonnais, boy, Easton Nicolas, Aug. 13, first child.
Yanely Varela, Kankakee, girl, Zury Reign, Aug. 15, fourth child.
Michael and Krystal Cole, Bradley, boy, Kingston Michael, Aug. 15, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Tyler Parks and Maria Joaquin, Bradley, boy, Liam J., Aug. 10, third child.
Florence Lane, Kankakee, boy, Adaiah Elijah Laurell, Aug. 10, second child.
Prince Trowell and Shakira Pruitt, Kankakee, boy, A’Kerion King, Aug. 11, third child.
Nikko April and Melissa Thompson, Steger, girl, Ariella Rose, Aug. 11, second child.
Austin and Emily Coffey, Bourbonnais, boy, Joshua Owen, Aug. 11, first child. The mother is the former Emily Reilly.
Jeremiah Sneed and Dianne Draine, Pembroke, boy, Jermario Jerome, Aug. 11, fourth child.
Thomas and Holly Buzzard Jr., Portage, boy, Thomas Robert III, Aug. 12, third child.
Kyle and Stephanie Lutes, Kankakee, boy, Mack Alan, Aug. 12, first child. The mother is the former Stephanie Cote.
William and Taylor Georgeff, Bourbonnais, boy, Lucas Anthony, Aug. 12, second child.
Matthew and Ashley Perreault, Bonfield, boy, Otto Lee, Aug. 12, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Parks.
Kevin Ailey and Ashley Ulitzsch, Crescent City, girl, Wrenley Fiona, Aug. 12.
Stephen and Miranda Myler, St Anne, boy, Aiden William, Aug. 13, second child.
Brian Wengert and Cora Bear, Gilman, boy, Jaxson Wade, Aug. 14, second child.
Jahees Roby and Joley Schultz, Kankakee, boy, Zaidyn Isaac, Aug. 14, first child.
Matt and Brandi Settle, Kankakee, boy, Benjamin John, Aug. 14, first child. The mother is the former Brandi Novakovich.
Forest Hundley and Jasmine Brown, Bradley, boy, Joshua D’Angelo, Aug. 14.
Eliset Tome and Claudia Rodriguez, Kankakee, girl, Emily, Aug. 15, third child.
Gage Bruen and Alexis McCann, Aroma Park, girl, Lyra Jo, Aug. 16, second child.
Carl Rigney II and Emma Maze, Morris, boy, Jordan Michael Jeffrey, Aug. 15, first child.
Alan and Erin Harwood, Kankakee, boy, Myles Robert, Aug. 16, first child. The mother is the former Erin Lamie.
Peter and Kayla Monstwillo, Manteno, girl, Ella Louise, Aug. 16, first child. The mother is the former Kayla Wilson.
Andreya Phagan, Kankakee, boy, A’Cere Legynd, Aug. 17, fifth child.
Minardo Diaz and Maria Munoz, Kankakee, girl, Ahlani, Aug. 17, second child.
Timothy Watson and Kaneatra Bender, Kankakee, boy, Kayson Lamar Chad, Aug. 18, second child.
