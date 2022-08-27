Birth announcements: Aug. 27, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 27, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, KankakeeOmar and Holli Amasi, Baytown, Texas, boy, Jacob Omar, Aug. 11, second child.Greg Granados and Hannah Themer, Watseka, girl, Olivia Grace, Aug. 12, first child.Demetrie Wilson and Maddison Parks, Kankakee, girl, Xeenia Mae, Aug. 12, third child.Rudy and Autumn DeYoung, Donovan, girl, Amberley May, Aug. 12, first child.Kevin and Caitlyn Turay, Grant Park, boy, Jacob Paul, Aug. 14, first child.Doug Gadbois and Kendra Klonowski, Bourbonnais, girl, Madison Belle, Aug. 15, second child.Kevin and Kelli Schlutt, Buckingham, girl, Kinsley Maxine, Aug. 17, third child.Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee Jeromy Stacy and Destiny Hicks, Kempton, boy, Gavin, Aug. 6, first child.Austin and Hannah Steinke, Kankakee, girl, Elaina Ann, Aug. 9, first child. The mother is the former Hannah Kelly.Brian and Alexis Allen, Bradley, boy, Walker Lee, Aug. 9, first child. The mother is the former Alexis Lepczynski.Samarria Fitch, Kankakee, girl, Malani Zamora, Aug. 10, first child.Benito Cruz and Barbara Agostini, Kankakee, boy, Joel Reynaldo, Aug. 10, second child.Carlo Villa Rivera and Mercy Procel Guallpa, Kankakee, boy, Alan Matias, Aug. 11, second child.Dale and Jasmine Strohm, Shorewood, girl, Naomi Giselle, Aug. 11, first child. The mother is the former Jasmine Dorsey.Salvador and Luz Serrano, Momence, girl, Iclali, Aug. 14, second child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 20, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com.