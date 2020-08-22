AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Thomas Blasco and Ronnie Wixom, Bradley, girl, Veronica Jean, July 28, second child.
Robert Pollock and Leah Weinberg, Bradley, girl, Zoey Ellen, Aug. 5, third child.
Jeremy and Megan Berns, Herscher, boy, Finnegan David, Aug. 8, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Shawn and Callie Sullivan, Essex, boy, Colin Patrick, Aug. 3, first child. The mother is the former Callie Jackson.
Carl Whipple and Amber Dumas, Kankakee, boy, Westin Ray, Aug. 3, fourth child.
Timothy and Lisa Kerouac, Bourbonnais, girl, Alexandra Marie, Aug. 3, third child.
Michael and Olivia Hasik, Momence, girl, Katherine Sarah, Aug. 3, third child.
Shanika Taylor, Kankakee, boy, Santana Lamar, Aug. 4, third child.
Cortez Peoples and Javonda Clincy, Kankakee, girl, Akyli Gianna, Aug. 4, first child.
Christopher Williams and Patricia Garcia, Kankakee, girl, Haisley Kelis, Aug. 4, first child.
Daniel Arvizu and Adriana Duran, Momence, boy, Alan, Aug. 4, second child.
Brady Stumpfol and Andrea Pace, St. Anne, girl, Charlee Ann, Aug. 4, first child.
Jose and Ashley Chagoya, St. Anne, boy, Leandro Jose, Aug. 5, third child.
Sebastian Falkowski and Victoria Burlison, Bourbonnais, boy, Kaeson Olen-John, Aug. 6, second child.
Donald and Kayla Cox, Bradley, boy, Lee Hunter, Aug. 6, second child.
Ricardo Bravo Jr. and McKenzie Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Miyanna Marie, Aug. 7, first child.
Charlie Hicks II and Chanelle Gaudet, Kankakee, boy, Charlie Lee III, Aug. 7, first child.
Preston and Tara Stiles, Kankakee, boy, Linkoln Andrew, Aug. 8, first child. The mother is the former Tara Hansen.
Lateefah Thomas, Kankakee, girl, Harmony Noelle, Aug. 8, second child.
John Santiago and Haley Shantz, Watseka, boy, Liam Robert, Aug. 8, first child.
Rick and Lana Arndt, Manteno, boy, William Michael, Aug. 9.
Nick and Hope Collins, Campus, girl, Clark Campbell, Aug. 9, first child.
David and Jessica Demro, Chattanooga, Tenn., boy, Derek Paul, Aug. 10, third child.
Crystal Snyder, Kankakee, boy, Yehoshua Noah, Aug. 10.
Jordan Micetich and Miranda Schnepf, Manteno, boy, Lincoln, Aug. 10, second child
Births elsewhere
Major Daniel and Nicole Flynn, of West Point, N.Y., the father is formerly of Bourbonnais, girl, Eleanor Rose, Aug. 5, second child. Grandparents are John and Marge Flynn, of Wilmington; and John and Karen Lehocky, of Naperville.
