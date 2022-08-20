Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Scotayvia Mobley, Kankakee, girl, Sha’niyah Lilianna, Aug. 2, first child.
Keith and Amanda Trompler, Grant Park, boy, Lincoln William, Aug. 4, third child.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 9:14 am
Scotayvia Mobley, Kankakee, girl, Sha’niyah Lilianna, Aug. 2, first child.
Keith and Amanda Trompler, Grant Park, boy, Lincoln William, Aug. 4, third child.
Joshua and Kimberly Brenneisen, Kankakee, boy, Bryson David, Aug. 4, second child.
Tim and Tori O’Brien, Reddick, girl, Kennedy Paige, Aug. 5, first child.
Madyson Randles, Bourbonnais, boy, Jiovanni Joseph, Aug. 6, first child.
David and Alicia Kirkpatrick, Bonfield, girl, Autumn Renee, Aug. 6, first child.
Ambrish and Kinjal Limbachia, Bourbonnais, boy, Nischay Ambrish, Aug. 7, second child.
Marcus Anthony and Valnika King, Kankakee, boy, Niles Lutwon, Aug. 9, first child.
Kaleb and Krystal Frahm, Momence, boy, Max Henry, Aug. 9, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Lakreasha Phillips, Kankakee, boy, Davir Leeandre, Aug. 1.
Joy Snyder Jensen, Watseka, boy, Cooper Isaac, Aug. 2, first child.
Devlin and Morgan DeVore, Bourbonnais, girl, Emmi Rae, Aug. 2, second child.
Brett and Patricia Farmer, Kankakee, boy, Aug. 2, second child.
Treasure Foster and Ja’Mya Speed, Kankakee, girl, A’Zuri Unique, Aug. 3, first child.
Nick and Sarah Guastalli, Kankakee, girl, Wren Frances, Aug. 3, fifth child.
Zaire Green and Brianna Jackson, Sun River Terrace, girl, Zyila, Aug. 3, first child.
TC Johnson and Ashley Smith, Kankakee, girl, Khalea, Aug. 4, fourth child.
Michael Melvin and Adrianna Hupp, Kankakee, boy, Michael Corbin Jr., Aug. 5, second child.
Chris and Harley Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Quinn Ivy, Aug. 5, first child. The mother is the former Harley Fletcher.
Aaron Saffer and Mary Arellano, Bradley, girl, Catalina Maeve, Aug. 5, sixth child.
Alex Babcock and Megan Ehmen, Bourbonnais, boy, Jaxon Daniel, Aug. 6, first child.
Codey and Hannah Lowe, Irwin, boy, Tanner James, Aug. 7, second child.
