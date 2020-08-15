AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Daniel Glaves and Skylar Dionne, Kankakee, boy, Parker Wade, July 14, first child.
Kevin Walling and Lauren Daly, Bourbonnais, boy, Urijah Christian, July 29, first child.
Mickey and Tamara Eng, Kankakee, boy, Leslie Charles, July 30, first child.
Eric Thomas and Jordan Hawkins, Kankakee, boy, Kameron Michael-Andrew, July 31, first child.
James and Michelle Sain, Kankakee, girl, Seven Lee Rose, Aug. 3, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Rosa Andrade, Kankakee, boy, Yasir, July 27, fourth child.
Hipolito Mendez and Adrianna Cruz, Aroma Park, boy, Izrael Elias, July 28, fifth child.
Alexander Trudeau Sr. and Shanna Baugh, Momence, girl, Dixie Rae Joan, July 29, second child.
Nathan and Laura Peters, Kankakee, boy, Jack Raymond, July 29, third child.
Matthew Emmart and Breanna Pombert, Bourbonnais, boy, Liam James, July 29, second child.
Steven and Stephanie Lowman, Manteno, girl, Jayde Monroe, July 29, second child.
Scott and Sara Earling, Manteno, girl, Emmy Jean, July 29, first child.
Matthew and Laura Hogan, Buckingham, boy, Michael Ryan, July 29, first child. The mother is the former Laura Patton.
August LeBeau and Phylicia Labriola, Kankakee, boy, Adrien August, July 30, second child.
Todd Rich and Madison Rigsby, Heyworth, girl, Brynleigh Emerson, July 30, first child.
Ethan and BreAnna Paulsen, Dwight, boy, Ari Benjamin, July 31, third child.
Julio Medina and Angelicah Garcia, Kankakee, boy, Emiliano Misael, Aug. 1, fourth child.
Louis Thurman and Kiley Schultz, Kankakee, boy, Kyran James, Aug. 2, first child.
Edgar Venegas and Anakaren Marquez, Pembroke, boy, Ulices, Aug. 2, second child.
Christopher and Katelynn Foster, Chebanse, boy, Wesson Jay, Aug. 2, second child.
