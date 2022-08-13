Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Michael Nardi and Mary Hoeksema, Momence, boy, Forrest David, July 26, first child.
Ronald Prindle and Katrina Forgue, Bourbonnais, boy, Asher Michael, July 28, sixth child.
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 9:09 am
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Diontae Nathaniel and Kachara Davis, Kankakee, boy, Niko Nyyear, July 28, third child.
John and Amanda Murray, Martinton, girl, Jessa Lynn, July 29, fourth child.
Ryan and Kelcy Kunce, Sheldon, girl, Kamryn Renee, July 30, second child.
Kervi Rosales and Yuriko Escorcia, Kankakee, girl, Zeyneth, July 31, fourth child.
Cordell McNeil and Bailey Theisen, Grant Park, boy, Carson Andrew, July 31, first child.
Jesse and Kelci Cook, Bourbonnais, boy, Brantley Michael, Aug. 1, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Jared and Courtney O’Connor, Bourbonnais, boy, Jaxton Thomas, July 26, first child. The mother is the former Courtney Woelfel.
Jeremy and Bethany Gates, Chebanse, boy, Alexei Orion, July 26, third child.
Ross and Natasha Massey, Bourbonnais, girl, Riley Claire, July 27, first child. The mother is the former Natasha Wlaznik.
Justin and Tamara Bruno, Bourbonnais, girl, Giada Kaye, July 27, first child. The mother is the former Tamara Webber-Petit.
Nick Goodman and Marik Dudek, Kankakee, girl, Layla Lynn, July 29, mother’s first and father’s second child.
Andrew and Elizabeth Lesch, Papineau, girl, Ruth Eileen, July 30, second child.
Aaron Willis and Oralia Nieto-Flores, Joliet, boy, Aaron Francisco, July 30, first child.
Lucas Gibson and Ashley Alejos, Kankakee, boy, Nikolas Richard, July 31.
Anthony Bartolini and Kristen Perzee, Kankakee, boy, Louie Joseph, Aug. 1, third child.
