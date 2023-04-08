Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Eden and Adina Johnston, Bradley, girl, Audrey JoAnn, March 23, first child.
Zach Cremer and Cherish Wonders, Braidwood, girl, Ruthie Harlow, March 23, first child.
Trevor and Morgan Schultz, St. Anne, girl, Zayla Reigh, March 23, second child.
Blake Mathews and Taylor Schafroth, Ashkum, boy, Ethan Arthur, March 25, second child.
Thomas Scheulin and Lexie Ipema, Manteno, girl, Josie Rose, March 25, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Lawrence Stafford and Tyrianna Claypool, Kankakee, girl, Ty’Leah Sanaa, Feb. 26, first child.
Richard and Noor Probst, Peotone, boy, Noah Richard, March 20, first child. The mother is the former Noor Fakhoury.
Paul Dillon and Samantha Vaughn, Chebanse, girl, Dixie Ann, March 20, first child.
Daniel Torres and Maria E. Andrade, Kankakee, boy, Kylian A., March 21, third child.
Justin Buton and Samantha Phelps, Kankakee, boy, Bentley Michael, March 21, second child.
Alex Zilewicz and Kay Hofilena, Chebanse, boy, Elias Joseph, March 22, first child.
Maria Vazquez, Kankakee, boy, Josue Sebastian, March 22, first child.
Matthew and Marcie Hoogstraat, Reddick, boy, Tripp Randall, March 22, fourth child.
Alvy Butler Jr. and Jacquelyn Merki-Butler, Kankakee, girl, Zari Lynee, March 23, second child.
Mason Beaupre and Alexandrea Williams, St. Anne, boy, Bentley Paul, March 23, first child.
Tyson Meli and Autumn Vanmeter, Kankakee, boy, Grayson Alan, March 23, first child.
Alfredo and Daniela Bolivar, Bourbonnais, boy, Alfredo, March 24, third child.
Michael and Lindsey Coffey, Bourbonnais, boy, Landon West, March 24, third child.
Bryan Naula and Carol Jimenez, Kankakee, girl, Adhara Ariache, March 27, first child.
