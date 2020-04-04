AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Edgar Bucio-Garcia and Olga Moreno, Kankakee, girl, Sofia, March 16, first child.
Evan Mohler and Katelyn Christopher, Bourbonnais, boy, Vernon Miles, March 18, first child.
Chris and Maggie James, Bradley, boy, Wyatt Taylor, March 19, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Tommie Sherman and Kiana Minor, Kankakee, boy, True Ameer, March 17, first child.
Darrius Johnson and Marshae Richardson, Kankakee, boy, Ermias Divine, March 17, first child.
Calvin and Jovette Whitley, Bourbonnais, boy, Jayce John-Edward, March 17, third child.
Lyn Love and Tatyana Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Lynn Nina, March 18, fourth child.
Noah Ghere and Amber O’Connor, Bradley, boy, Alexander Steven, March 19, first child.
Deshawn Mallett and Glenisha Thomas, Kankakee, girl, Deniahla Amor, March 19, first child.
Jacob and Megan Kruse, Kankakee, girl, Grace Louise, March 19, second child.
Felipe and Teresa Martinez Jr., Bourbonnais, girl, Natalia Sophia, March 19, third child.
Regdreal Bradley and Taylor Smith, Kankakee, girl, Braelynn Dream, March 19, first child.
Bradley and Nicole Wells, Bourbonnais, boy, Myles Allen, March 19.
Gage and Colleen Wood, Bonfield, girl, Ava Jean, March 19, first child. The mother is the former Colleen Smith.
Christian Mays and Destinee Bender, Kankakee, boy, Kevin Deshawn Micah, March 19, first child.
Cody and Priscilla Rees, Kankakee, girl, Presley Ann, March 20, first child. The mother is the former Priscilla Bohne.
William Mlejnek and Lisa Johnson, St Anne, girl, Kenna Dae, March 20, sixth child.
Shelby Peters, Bourbonnais, boy, Omari Malik, March 21, second child.
Adam and Jordan Granger, Bourbonnais, boy, Jett Jackson, March 21, first child. The mother is the former Jordan Rink.
Brionelle Houston and Myia Brown, Kankakee, boy, Braylin Londeil, March 22, first child.
Delfino Gavina and Juana Gonzalez, Kankakee, girl, Gianna Aisel, March 23, third child.
Danert Parham and Gladys Wallace, Kankakee, girl, Da’Nyla Kenyea, March 23.
