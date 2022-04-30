Birth announcements: April 30, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, KankakeeDesha Langon, Kankakee, boy, Truu Jacori Lee, April 15, first child.Bryce Mullikin and Audra Sparenberg, Clifton, boy, Bruce Michael, April 16, second child.Calvin and Jessica Rink, Bourbonnais, girl, Vylette Ann, April 19, third child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeCody Samuelson and Candice Earley, Bourbonnais, boy, Caleb, April 11.Gabe Davenport and Lorin Gregory, Sheldon, girl, Avah McKinzie, April 12, first child.Trevon Davis and Briyyante Grant, Kankakee, boy, Jamarion Talik Es’son, April 13, first child. Francisco Veloz and Nancy Perez, Pembroke, girl, Malani Sky, April 13.Ricky Ashley and Lindsay Haydon, Herscher, girl, Mckaylee Jade, April 13.Lucas and Alyssa Hays, Bradley, boy, Eli James, April 13, second child.Matthew and Kelly Cunningham, Manteno, girl, Madison Rae, April 14, second child.Ky’Vonte Kelly and Mackaela Goselin, Kankakee, girl, Aubrey Marie, April 14, second child.Keywuan Arnold and Symone Teague, Bourbonnais, girl, Ke’Ayla Michelle, April 17, first child.Natalya Murrell, Custer Park, boy, Ivan Alexander, April 18, first child.Taquan Giddings and Kaylee Woodruff, Kankakee, girl, Kalean Ella Mae, April 18, second child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed' Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.