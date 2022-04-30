Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee

Desha Langon, Kankakee, boy, Truu Jacori Lee, April 15, first child.

Bryce Mullikin and Audra Sparenberg, Clifton, boy, Bruce Michael, April 16, second child.

Calvin and Jessica Rink, Bourbonnais, girl, Vylette Ann, April 19, third child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Cody Samuelson and Candice Earley, Bourbonnais, boy, Caleb, April 11.

Gabe Davenport and Lorin Gregory, Sheldon, girl, Avah McKinzie, April 12, first child.

Trevon Davis and Briyyante Grant, Kankakee, boy, Jamarion Talik Es’son, April 13, first child.

Francisco Veloz and Nancy Perez, Pembroke, girl, Malani Sky, April 13.

Ricky Ashley and Lindsay Haydon, Herscher, girl, Mckaylee Jade, April 13.

Lucas and Alyssa Hays, Bradley, boy, Eli James, April 13, second child.

Matthew and Kelly Cunningham, Manteno, girl, Madison Rae, April 14, second child.

Ky’Vonte Kelly and Mackaela Goselin, Kankakee, girl, Aubrey Marie, April 14, second child.

Keywuan Arnold and Symone Teague, Bourbonnais, girl, Ke’Ayla Michelle, April 17, first child.

Natalya Murrell, Custer Park, boy, Ivan Alexander, April 18, first child.

Taquan Giddings and Kaylee Woodruff, Kankakee, girl, Kalean Ella Mae, April 18, second child.

