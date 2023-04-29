Births Birth announcements: April 29, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, KankakeeBryce Sluis and Jenna Kilgore, Watseka, boy, Bentley Scott, April 11, first child.Tyler Fritz and Kelly Brant, Bradley, girl, Makenna Jo, April 11, first child.Jessica Morse, St. Anne, girl, Aspen Rose, April 12, first child.Crystal Baines, Watseka, boy, Trayvon Leon, April 12, seventh child.Roberto and Jessica Bedolla, Kankakee, girl, Elliana Jazlette, April 12, third child.Phil and Ashley Anderson, Kankakee, girl, Blaiyke Michelle Reign, April 13, third child.Trevor and Sarah Delgado, Bourbonnais, girl, April 14, second child.Chris and Tisha Ferguson, Peotone, girl, Amaya Nayeli, April 15, first child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeJacob Hardin and Caitline Igartua, Kankakee, twins, a girl, Davena Ruby Marie, and a boy, Gianni Michael Edward, April 10, third and fourth children.Cyquim James Jr. and Treazjure Grant, Kankakee, girl, Kay’Leah Shante, April 11, third child.Clinton and Abigail Charles, Watseka, girl, Cambell Florence Marie, April 15, second child.Jaime and Melinda Downs, Kankakee, boy, Arlo Richard, April 15, first child. The mother is the former Melinda Russell.Patrick and Katie Doggett, Watseka, girl, Elizabeth Rhianna, April 15, first child. The mother is the former Katie Ozark.Ben and Emily Storbeck, Kankakee, boy, Sawyer James, April 16, first child. The mother is the former Emily Francis.Oscar Pizano and Kryztal Vargas, Kankakee, boy, Sebastian Oscar, April 17, third child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Grandma and her camera Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Grandma and her camera Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 15, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 15, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.