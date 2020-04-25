AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
David and Jessica Gifford, Bourbonnais, Boy, Xander Logan, April 11, first child.
Karen Zavala, Kankakee, girl, Regina, April 13, first child.
Matthew and Christine Wick, Grant Park, girl, Scarlet Rose Elizabeth, April 16, second child.
Matt and Jillian Skutt, Bourbonnais, boy, Colton Leroy, April 16, second child.
Teonne Randolph and Asia Laster, Kankakee, girl, Te’Ashja Amerika Nyell, April 17, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Ronald Howard and Lavonne Willis, Kankakee, boy, Legend Amir, March 30, third child.
Lucas and Meghann Miller, Chebanse, boy, Orion Kross, April 6, second child.
Ramiro Zavala and Maricela Ruiz Ayala, Kankakee, girl, Carla Amalia, April 7, first child.
Kayleigh Norton, Kankakee, girl, Adyleigh Mae, April 7, fourth child.
Zachary Whitson and Jacqulynne Schill, Watseka, boy, Greyson David, April 7, first child.
Dylan Landerman and Taylor Grilli, Manteno, boy, Brodie Lee, April 8, second child.
Jessica Bullock, Kankakee, boy, Greyson Nicholas, April 9, first child.
Sayre and Erica Cultra, Onarga, girl, Anita Lynn, April 9, first child. The mother is the former Erica Adams.
Christiane Betts, Country Club Hills, boy, Camden Amir, April 9, second child.
Greg Dralle and Heather Behrends, Kankakee, girl, Charlotte Kay, April 11, third child.
