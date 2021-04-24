AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Eric and Autumn Kulchawik, Bradley, boy, Oliver Vernon, April 6, second child.
Alex and Lindsey Hamstra, Grant Park, girl, Josephine Lynn, April 7, first child.
Ryan Sederholm and Vanessa Mather, Manteno, girl, Brynlee Rae, April 8, first child.
Brian and Courtney Scott, Bonfield, boy, Everett Wayne, April 10, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Erik and Amanda Koelling, Bradley, girl, Ava Marie, April 5, first child. The mother is the former Amanda Schroeder.
Zachery Sefcik and Alexandria Jackson, Joliet, boy, Niklaus Blaze, April 6.
Michael and Jacquelin Pekk, St. Anne, girl, Morgan Lee, April 7, third child.
Treven and Scottie Weathers, Milford, boy, Toby LaRue, April 8, third child.
Zachary and Amy Nehls, Essex, boy, Henry Wilfred, April 8, first child. The mother is the former Amy Blucker.
Kevin and Laura Ryan, Bourbonnais, boy, Killian Patrick, April 9, first child. The mother is the former Laura Gardner.
Andrew and Megan Hollywood, Kankakee, girl, Sophia Taylor, April 10, sixth child.
Angel Cintron and Alyssia Perry, Kankakee, twin girls, Syrianna and Symiah, April 11, third and fourth children.
Alexander Earl and Samantha Gordan, Manteno, girl, Olivia Louise, April 11, second child.
Ryan Riley and Taylor Walters, Braidwood, girl, Paisley Jaye, April 12, fourth child.
Barry Brown Sr. and Jill Bryant, Chebanse, boy, Barry Lee Jr., April 12, first child.
Marty Patnaude and Trisha Billadeau, Bradley, twin boys, Axel Clark and Inzo Mitchel, Feb. 14, first and second children.