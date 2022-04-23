Birth announcements: April 23, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, KankakeeEthan LeBeau and Meghan Gill, Bourbonnais, boy, Liam Christopher, April 7, second child.Trevor Zillmer and Nicole Pool, Kankakee, girl, Sage Eleanor, April 8, first child.Jacob and Danielle Cooke, Kankakee, boy, Quinn Thomas, April 9, second child.Jonah and Krystal Kulacz, Manteno, girl, Oaklyn June, April 9, second child.Connor Prairie and Lauren Buckley, Clifton, boy, Leon Patrick, April 9, first child.Carlos and Alma Madrigal, Kankakee, girl, Marilu, April 10, fourth child.DeMory Barber and Dana Segura, Kankakee, boy, DeMory Marcel, April 10, second child.Collin and Bradie Ryan, Kankakee, boy, Wren Timothy, April 10, first child.Kevin and Laura Haberzetle, Kankakee, boy, Burke Allen, April 12, fourth child.Annalea Hooper, Crescent City, boy, Darrin Jonathon Ray, April 13, second child.Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee James Robinson and Jewell Davis, Kankakee, girl, Jaylani Isabelle Rose, April 5, second child.Eric and Amy Jurgens, St. Anne, girl, Claira Ann, April 5, third child.Zachary and Kaycee Weidner, Bourbonnais, girl, Madison Ray, April 5, second child.Christopher Williams and Jessica Rock, Kankakee, boy, Zayne Axel Brian, April 7, fourth child.Jose Mendez and Marissa Romero, Kankakee, boy, Hendrix Rae, April 7, third child.Travis Garcia and Kerstin Rust, Bourbonnais, girl, Mabel, April 8, first child.Josh and Jordan White, Sheldon, girl, Zelda Lynn, April 8, fourth child.Mantrell Bishop and Tyesha Mason, Kankakee, girl, Teigan Simone, April 10, second child.Luke and Ashley Chappell, Bourbonnais, girl, Alice Marie, April 10, second child.Brianna Gibbs, Bourbonnais, girl, Serenity Noelle, April 10.Adam and Jessica Macholz, Braidwood, boy, Helly, April 10, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Durham.Shawn and Kristen Madorin, Bourbonnais, boy, Mack Scott, April 10, second child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 12 lovely friends Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 12 lovely friends Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.