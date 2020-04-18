AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Louie and Hana Scardina, Manteno, boy, Grant Charles, April 1, fourth child.
John and Bonnie Occhiuzzo, St. Anne, girl, Anna Lynn, April 2, fourth child.
Scott and Jenna Schafer, Kankakee, boy, Beau David, April 2, second child.
Devon and Maria Burgard, Kankakee, girl, Zoe Grace Leon, April 3, third child.
Bryant Blackwell and Magen Hoffner, Martinton, boy, Rhutt Wayne, April 5, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Joseph Klos and Aubrieanna Neuman, Bradley, boy, Memphis Stanley, April 1, third child.
Scott and Makayla Parnell, Bourbonnais, girl, Isla Rose, April 2, second child.
Jennifer Decker, Coal City, boy, Miles David, April 2, second child.
Jeffrey LaPalm Jr. and Kassie Kappel, Bourbonnais, girl, Jaycie Christine, April 3, third child.
Shawntell and Andrea Smith, Kankakee, girl, Skylar Azurie, April 4, first child. The mother is the former Andrea Hicks.
Isiah Saulsberry and Tanaija Wright, Kankakee, boy, Zaiden Kyrie, April 4, first child.
Delsius Avant and Deneka Franklin, Kankakee, girl, Leillani Meoria Miracle, April 5, first child.
Paul Davilo and Brianna Koskinas, Bourbonnais, girl, Brooklyn Ray, April 6, second child.
Ty Weber and Lexi Stetson, Bradley, boy, Tatum Lyle, April 6, second child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!