Birth announcements: April 16, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, KankakeeMaurice Jones and Edith Bender-Petty, Bourbonnais, girl, Malaysia Zanae, March 28, third child.Alexandra Campbell, Kankakee, boy, Dallas Alexander, March 28, first child.Nicolas Nunamaker and Desiree Griffin, Momence, boy, Kane Nicolas, March 29, third child.David and Brooke Peters, Clifton, girl, Collins Jo, March 31, first child.Nick and Paige Nyland, Manteno, boy, Chandler James, April 1, first child.Alec and Noel White, Bradley, boy, Theodore Ace, April 4, fourth child.Zach Mullady and Macy Drazy, Bourbonnais, boy, Addison James, April 4, second child.Shaquarian Purnell, Joliet, twin girls, Sadaii Lilyanna and Sariee LeAnna, April 4, second and third children.Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee Matthew and Amanda Szalmasagi, Bourbonnais, boy, Lucas Matthew, March 28, first child. The mother is the former Amanda LeDoux.Armando and Maricela Arellano, Kankakee, boy, Armando Jr., March 29.Vincent and Ebony Clark, Kankakee, girl, Nevaeh Leigh, March 29, third child.Destany Petty, Kankakee, girl, Deziya, March 30.Devon and Christina Betts, Manteno, girl, Nicole Reina, March 31, fifth child.Pedro and Yesenia Lopez, Kankakee, girl, Yoselin Elisa, March 31, second child.Jose Martinez and Stephanie Pizano, Kankakee, boy, Axel Angel, March 31, first child.Harold Ware and Chavon Samuels, Kankakee, boy, Famous Lewis, April 2, fifth child.Jasmine Laster, Pembroke Township, boy, K’shon Kyreef Jr., April 4, second child.Jonathan Vazquez and Yajaira Bryan, Kankakee, boy, Ares Lee, April 4, third child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: March 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in March.