Births Birth announcements: April 15, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 15, 2023 Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, KankakeeJeremy Storm and Theresa Melvin, Cullom, boy, Ryder Scott, March 28, second child.Ryan King and Samantha Souligne, Martinton, girl, Lora Hope, April 3, first child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeGustavo Lamas and Maria Vargas, Kankakee, boy, Adriel, March 27, third child.Eric and Courtney Connor, Momence, girl, Mila Jade, March 28, seventh child.Michael and Lauren Benedict, Bradley, girl, Emersyn Maureen, March 29, second child.Jesus and Dana Contreras, Frankfort, boy, Maximilian Manuel, March 30, second child.Jeff and Elizabeth Colbert, Braidwood, boy, Matthew Wyatt, March 31, second child.Cameron and Alyssa Hickey, Manteno, boy, Rowan Joseph, April 1, first child. The mother is the former Alyssa Hopma.Alexander and Marissa Peel, Bourbonnais, girl, Kaylyn Avery, April 2, fifth child.Tyler and Megan Graham, Buckingham, girl, Reigan Catherine, April 2, second child.