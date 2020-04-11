AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Dan and Paige Lachky, Bradley, girl, Sophie Allison, March 23, third child.
Jake and Paige Salomone, Momence, boy, Levi Alesander, March 24, first child.
Chad and Kelsey Kilgore, Danforth, girl, Evelyn Rosalee, March 25, first child.
Desmond Droughns and Kelly Martinez, Kankakee, boy, Prince Jeremiah, March 29, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Nicholas and Mariah Penley, Kankakee, boy, Graysen Marcellus, March 23, mother’s third and father’s first child.
Michael and Allison Kimberlin, Kankakee, girl, Sophia Rose, March 24, second child.
Alvin Williams and Elleashea Simon, Kankakee, boy, Kaine Parail, March 24, fourth child.
Santiago Rangel and Bobbi Krivsky, Peotone, boy, Aidyn Alexander, March 24, second child.
Harold Williams Jr. and Katera Brooks, Kankakee, boy, Jacquesse Harold, March 25, mother’s third and father’s first child.
Antonio and Mary Vazquez, Kankakee, boy, Antonio Benigno, March 25, first child.
Antonio Butler and Olivia Ferguson, Kankakee, twins, boy, Legend Jay, and girl, Legacy Mae, March 25, third and fourth children.
Everardo Ortiz Duran and Gabriele Arvizu Rivera, Momence, boy, Everardo, March 25, third child.
Jace McGehee and Latrisha Butler, Danforth, boy, Jace Robert, March 25, fourth child.
Vjay Lofton and Sophia Molina, Bradley, boy, Ezekiel James, March 26, first child.
Logan and Paige Smith, Kankakee, boy, Cedar Mason, March 26, second child.
Justin Casteel and Taylor Williamson, Harrisburg, girl, Emily Roselyn, March 26, third child.
Anthony Parkman and Kylie Smith, Wilmington, Wilmington, girl, Zoey Rae, March 26, first child.
Guadalupe Reyes, Kankakee, girl, Ella Nadeen, March 27, first child.
Jake and Haleigh Demas, Peotone, boy, Oliver David, March 28, first child.
Matthew and Kaylee Lynch, Manteno, girl, Sloan Lynn, March 28, first child. The mother is the former Kaylee Gullquist.
Rachel Ward, Bradley, boy, Jayden Bruce, March 30, fourth child.
Mandy Jensen, Bourbonnais, girl, Aaliyah Jo Lee, March 30, fourth child.
Renee Nicholls, Watseka, boy, Jace William, March 31, second child.
Justin and Laura Hines, Bourbonnais, girl, Madeleine Joy, March 31, second child.
