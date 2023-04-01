Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
David and Kristin Shelton, Kankakee, boy, Landon Dean, March 15, third child.
Michael Pawlowski and Hailey Prather, Kankakee, girl, Brooklynn Paige, March 15, first child.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
Josh and Grace Rodig, Grant Park, girl, Selah Rose Marie, March 15, fourth child.
Clayton Ahlden and Kristyn Orr, Onarga, girl, Avery Joye, March 16, second child.
Alan and Abigail Miller, Kankakee, girl, Presley Marie, March 17, third child.
Max and Anne Diaz, Bradley, boy, Alexander John, March 17, second child.
Tory Jones and Candice Kuchar, Kankakee, boy, Everett James, March 18, first child.
Nick and Lauren Fritz, Herscher, girl, Eleanor James, March 18, first child.
Bradley and Tami Schweigert, Bradley, boy, Noah James, March 20, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Steven Kapusniak and Brandie Stawicki, Kankakee, girl, Axel Hunter, March 14, fourth child.
Michael Kavanaugh and Elena Mazzamuto, Wilmington, girl, Ava Mae, March 15, third child.
Trey Blair and Stefanie Flory, Bradley, boy, Tatum Joseph, March 15, first child.
Martin Vargas and Ana Julia Pena Gonzalez, Onarga, girl, Valerie Rose, March 15, second child.
Noah Acevedo and Brianna Allegro, Bourbonnais, girl, Mila Marie, March 16, first child.
LaTora Adams, Kankakee, boy, Ahshun Oya, March 16, second child.
Michael Miller and Belinda Simpson, Grant Park, boy, Michael John, March 16, fourth child.
Everardo Ocampo and Maritza Blanco, Kankakee, girl, Arlemi M., March 16, fourth child.
Micah Kennedy and Crystal Martinez, Kankakee, girl, Mica’Ella Izabella, March 17.
Caleb Fiene and Hannah Schroeder, Coal City, girl, Maisey Ilene, March 17, second child.
Tyler Seccombe and Gracie Holt, Bourbonnais, boy, Maddox James, March 17, second child.
Gustavo and Maria Andrade, Kankakee, boy, Romeo Martin, March 18, fourth child.
John Lunsford and Paige Kaskie, Bourbonnais, boy, Crue Michael, March 20, third child.
Derek and Christina Ward, Bradley, girl, Raelyn Diana, March 20, second child.
Esao Hemphill and Ariana Lucas, Bourbonnais, girl, Lovely Noelle, March 21, second child.
