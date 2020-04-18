Waunita Williamson, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 90th birthday at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and will be hosted by her children. She was born April 24, 1930.
Waunita has four children: Leona Kibbons, of Bourbonnais; Wendy (Don) Goodell, of Kankakee; Alan (Michele) Williamson, of Bourbonnais; and Roy (Pat) Williamson, of Matteson. She also has nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Waunita, a homemaker, is on the foundation of Riverside Medical Center, and is a member of Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoys visiting with family, word puzzles, solitaire, playing cards and crocheting.
