Weber 90th Birthday

Paul Weber, of Bourbonnais, formerly of Manteno, celebrated his 90th birthday. He was born Nov. 18, 1930. Because of COVID-19, there will be no gathering at this time.
He married Addy Nietfelt on Nov. 12, 1955. He has six children: David (Kelly) Weber, of Bourbonnais; Thomas (Wendy) Weber, of Bourbonnais; Lori (Lyle) Weber, of Conyers, Ga.; Patti (Chuck) Diedrich, of Manteno; Sheila (Joe) Beard, of Bourbonnais; and Greg Weber (loving son). Paul also has 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul is retired from Ford Motor Company stamping plant. He is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and enjoys being with his family and watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
