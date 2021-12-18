Webber 90th Birthday

Robert Webber, of Herscher, is celebrating his 90th birthday. He was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Herscher. He married Thelma Donley at the Herscher United Methodist Church on July 27, 1957.
An open house is being planned by his children from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at the Herscher Legion Community Center. No presents please — just your presence.
He has four children: Roger (Jane) Webber, of Savoy; Rob (Susan) Webber, of Thornton, Colo.; Jerry Webber, of Oshkosh, Wis.; and Gary (Barb) Webber, of Monticello. He also has 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Robert enjoys golf, bridge, reading and being with his grandchildren.