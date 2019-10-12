Wagner 95th Birthday

Maxine Wagner, of Bradley, will be celebrating her 95th birthday Oct. 13 with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at 3007 River Road in Kankakee. No gifts please.
She was married to the late Virgil Wagner on Oct. 25, 1944, until he passed away on July 7, 2007. They have two children: Ron (Jeanette) Wagner, of Bourbonnais; and Karen (Fred) Rivard, of St.Anne. She has 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and another on the way.
Maxine retired from Bradley Roper. She belonged to the camping club and The Kankakee Wanders. She enjoys spending time with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!