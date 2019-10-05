Tunks 95th Birthday

Ken Tunks, of Manteno, celebrated his 95th birthday Sept. 22 with a family gathering at Heritage Woods.
He has two children: Ilean (Craig) Thompson, of Trivoli; and Kennetha (Bill) Sauberli, of St. Anne. He also has two grandchildren.
Ken is retired from the automotive business and loves to watch sports, especially the Chicago Cubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!