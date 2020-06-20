Sylvester 100th Birthday

Carla J. Sylvester, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 24 with a drive-by event. The event will be hosted by her children.
She has three children: Judi Demers, of Crete; Ralph (Judy) Sylvester, of Highland, Ind.; and Charles (Lori) Sylvester, of Sandwich. She also has six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Carla enjoys playing cards and games and family visits.
