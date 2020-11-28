Sublette 95th Birthday

Mary Jane Sublette, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 95th birthday. She was born Nov. 24, 1925.
Mary Jane was married to the late Donald Sublette for 71 years. She has three children: Steve (Barb) Sublette, of Montrose, Colo.; Helen (Bill) Spriggs, of Kankakee; and Cynthia Sloan, of Bourbonnais. She also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane worked for the late Dr. Herbert P. Swartz and has been a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 74 years. She enjoys church activities, reading, gardening and crafts.
