Gilbert Stock, of Watseka, will celebrate his 85th birthday with a family gathering Nov. 3. The event is being hosted by his children.
He married Kathryn Martin on Dec. 4, 1955. They have five children: Denise (Scott) Sims, of Wellington; Dianne (Reid) Page, of Watseka; Dale (Angie) Stock, of Hoopeston; Darla Stock, of Fishers, Ind.; and Danell (Jim) Moberly, of Bloomington.
He also has 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Stock is a retired dairy farmer. He enjoys gardening and spending time with family and friends.
