Teresa Stark, of Pontiac, will be celebrating her 90th birthday at a future date. She was born July 2, 1930.
She has six children: Gregory (Terri) Stark, of Ashkum; Nancy (Michael) Somers, of Naperville; Lori (David) Harroun, of Bloomington; Patricia (Mark) McDermott, of Kempton; Sally (James) Moritz, of Piper City; and Jeffrey (Christine) Stark, of Pontiac. She also has 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
During the years, Teresa has enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and baking pies and angel food cakes for her grandchildren’s birthdays.
