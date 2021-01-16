Doris Speckman, of Chebanse, will be celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born Jan. 16, 1931.

She married the late Durl Speckman on Feb. 12, 1955. Doris has six children: Dan (Vickie) Speckman, of Bloomfield, Hills, Mich.; Gloria (Mark, deceased) Strehlow, of Brookfield, Wis.; Anita Speckman, of Chebanse; Joel (Sue), of Geneva; Laura (Michael) Corbett, of St. Anne; and Kevin (Kristin) Speckman, of Chebanse. She also has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Doris retired from Kankakee County Credit Bureau. She is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.

Birthday wishes and cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 247, Chebanse, IL 60922.