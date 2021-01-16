Doris Speckman, of Chebanse, will be celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born Jan. 16, 1931.
She married the late Durl Speckman on Feb. 12, 1955. Doris has six children: Dan (Vickie) Speckman, of Bloomfield, Hills, Mich.; Gloria (Mark, deceased) Strehlow, of Brookfield, Wis.; Anita Speckman, of Chebanse; Joel (Sue), of Geneva; Laura (Michael) Corbett, of St. Anne; and Kevin (Kristin) Speckman, of Chebanse. She also has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Doris retired from Kankakee County Credit Bureau. She is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.
Birthday wishes and cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 247, Chebanse, IL 60922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.