Sparenberg 95th Birthday

Ruth Sparenberg, of St. Anne, will be celebrating her 95th birthday July 31 with a family gathering. She was born July 31, 1926, in Chicago.
She married Vernon Sparenberg on Dec. 25, 1946, and they have six children: Melinda Gorski, deceased; Carolyn Collings, of Monticello; James (Pat) Sparenberg, Thomas (Paula) Sparenberg and Amy (Kevin) Savoie, all of St. Anne; and Melissa Sparenberg, deceased. She also has 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth is active in the St. Anne Catholic Church, and she enjoys sewing, reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.