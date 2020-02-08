Noralee Sirois, lifelong resident of St. Anne, celebrated her 95th birthday Jan. 1. As a result of a social media invitation by her family, she received more than 75 birthday card wishes in the mail. She had several family gatherings honoring her birthday.
She married her late husband, Robert Sirois, in December of 1943. They have two living children: Terry Sirois, of St. Anne; and Lori Ciaccio, of Kankakee. She has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Noralee worked for Beaupre & Sons-Cardinal Bus Line of St. Anne for 40 years. Often asked her secret to a long vibrant life, she responds remaining active both physically and mentally have served her well.
