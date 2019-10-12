Dorothy Riebe will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Clifton. Dorothy was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Clifton. Birthday wishes can be sent to her at P.O. Box 396, Clifton, IL 60927.
She married Virgil (Dizz) Kroll in 1948, and he passed away in 1955. She then married Lowell Riebe in 1961, and he passed away in 2003. Dorothy has three children: David Kroll, of Clifton; Brenda (Rick) Kuntz, of Chebanse; and Lori Riebe, of Clifton. She also has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was a cook at Clifton Grade School from 1955-62, then waitressed at the Village Inn in Clifton and Russ & Rosie’s in Chebanse. She was a member of the Clifton Women’s Club, Clifton American Legion Auxiliary, St. Peter’s CCW and is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She was the chairman of the St. Peter’s CCW annual chicken dinner for 13 years and was a teacher aide volunteer at Ashkum Grade school.
Dorothy is a die-hard Cubs fan and enjoys watching the Chicago Bulls.
