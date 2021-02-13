Nancy S. Rabe, of Bourbonnais and originally of Watseka, is celebrating her 85th birthday. She was born Feb. 14, 1936.
She and her husband, Dennis D. Rabe, have four children: Kimberly Manes, of Bourbonnais; Jeffrey (Donna) Rabe, of Kankakee; Rhonda (Steve) Smith, of Noblesville, Ind.; and Terri (Greg) Walls, of Kankakee. She also has 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one grandson who is deceased.
Nancy worked at Kraft General Foods in correspondence until her retirement in 1999. She is a 60-year member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, and she enjoys being with family and following her grandchildren in their sports and school events.
