Al Pelehowski, of Wichert, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the home where he was born at 515 E. Broadway St., Bradley. The home has been in the family for more than 100 years and owned by four generations. The event will be hosted by his family.
He is the father of seven children. He also has been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was born Feb. 8, 1930, to Stan and Rose Pelehowski, of Bradley, and is the youngest of eight children.
Al married Mary Wright, of Herscher, on Nov. 22, 1963. He attended St Joseph Catholic grade school and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He was a carrier to 13 homes in Bradley for Kankakee Republican News, now the Daily Journal.
Al was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He worked for many years for Kankakee Roper, and, before his retirement, he worked for FireChem.
