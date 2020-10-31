Donald Papineau, of Kankakee, will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a family dinner. He was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Kankakee.
Donald has been married to Juanita Bowers for 69 years. He has two sons, Arthur Papineau, deceased, and Gary (Carla) Papineau, of Limestone. He also has one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
He is retired from Azzarelli Construction, where he was a semi driver. He always has loved working on lawn mowers and traveling to Las Vegas.
