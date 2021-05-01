Dr. Sylvia Victoria Lapinel Muniz, of Kankakee, celebrated her centennial birthday March 25 with her family. She was born in 1921 in Jiguani, Cuba, and attended the University of Havana, where she studied to become an oral surgeon.
She went to New York in the late 1940s to intern at a hospital where she met her future husband, Dr. Cayetano Muniz. They were married in 1950, had three children and eventually settled down in Kankakee in 1968 (via Chicago and Deerfield), when Sylvia’s husband accepted a position as medical director at Shapiro Developmental Center. After raising her three children, Sylvia returned to work at St. Mary’s Hospital as a lab technician until she and her husband retired and moved to Florida. When her husband passed away in 2004, she returned to Kankakee to be near her family and lives there now.
Sylvia has three children: Richard (Chriss) Muniz, Magda (Keith) Galloway and Deborah (Dennis Reardanz) Muniz; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Sylvia enjoys books, music, plants, painting, knitting and cooking.