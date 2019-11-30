Morgan 90th Birthday

Deloris Morgan, of Sheldon, will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Dec, 2. She was born in Brook, Ind., to Ding and Dortha Meadows. On April 12, 1953, she married Gene Morgan, of Sheldon, at the UB Church in Brook and moved to Sheldon to live on the farm.
Deloris ran her beauty shop from their home and worked in the field alongside her husband. They have one daughter and son-in-law, Gloria (Don) Jording, of Buckley. She also has one granddaughter.
Deloris is very active with the many clubs she is a member of and enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Please participate in a card shower by sending them to Deloris Morgan, 475 N. Eighth St., Sheldon, IL 60966.
