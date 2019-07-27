Vivian (Rutledge) Mansfield, of Cullom, celebrated her 100th birthday with an open house on July 6 at the Cullom Community Building. The event was hosted by family and friends.
Vivian has three children: Steven (Carmen) Mansfield, of Fountain Valley, Calif.; Elaine (Bob) Walker, of Coal City; and Anita Pollack, of Cullom. She also has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Vivian was married to the late Wayne Mansfield for 57 years. She loves knitting, crocheting, reading and letter writing.
